LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Officer was arrested in connection with a robbery at a casino on Sunday.
According to LVMPD, 33-year-old Caleb Rogers was arrested and booked into Clark County Detention Center after a robbery investigation at a casino in the 4100 block of S. Valley View Boulevard on Feb. 27 around 6:55 a.m. Rogers faces charges of burglary with a firearm, assault with a deadly weapon and two counts of robbery with a deadly weapon.
Rogers has been employed by LVMPD since 2015, according to LVMPD's public information office. Rogers was assigned to the Community Policing Division, Bolden Area Command. Rogers was suspended without pay pending the outcome of the investigation.
