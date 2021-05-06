LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department recently released surveillance video of a woman being attacked while walking to her car as she left her doctor's office in Summerlin. LVMPD's crime prevention team is now offering the following safety tips to potentially prevent similar situations from happening to others.
Sgt. Miguel Garcia said situational awareness can be defined simply as “knowing what is going on around us.” He said this means being aware of our surroundings and identifying potential threats and dangerous situations.
- Take notice of surroundings, scan areas as you approach them and look for potential threats.
- Avoid distractions – like walking while texting on your phone.
- Pay attention to odd/out of the ordinary behavior, i.e. Someone who is acting differently than others.
- Trust your instincts. If it doesn’t feel right, it probably isn’t. Alert security or management if at a business or commercial establishment
- Prepare in advance to make decisions in the moment (go over “what if” scenarios in your mind).
