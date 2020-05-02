UPDATE (May 2): Las Vegas police identified the officer in a deadly northeast valley shooting on April 29.
Sergeant Timothy Stovall, 51, has been with LVMPD since 2001. He's assigned to the Gangs Vice Bureau, Investigative Services Division.
Sgt. Stovall has been placed on routine paid administrative leave pending the shooting's investigation.
ORIGINAL REPORT: LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police were on scene of a deadly officer-involved shooting near I-15 and Apex Road on Wednesday night.
LVMPD tweeted the information about 9:20 p.m. on April 29. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Capt. Nicole Splinter provided an update to media after midnight.
The LVMPD is currently working an officer-involved shooting that occurred on the I-15 near Apex Road. There will be lane restrictions in the area. pic.twitter.com/fVr7n21fOa— LVMPD (@LVMPD) April 30, 2020
Splinter said just before 9 p.m., police were called about a person "driving erratically" in the area. Additional units were called and they found the driver off the Apex exit.
Capt. Splinter said police were able to pull the vehicle over and after a couple of minutes, "a firearm was shown" by the suspect. An officer shot the suspect. The suspect was taken to University Medical Center where they were pronounced dead.
Capt. Splinter said police will release additional information and body camera footage "at a later date."
Good job law enforcement officials. 😇 another dirtbag done big the dust !
