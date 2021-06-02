LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Las Vegas police officer was hurt in a suspected DUI crash early Tuesday morning.
According to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Lt. David Gordon, the crash happened just after 2 a.m. near Harmon Avenue and Sandhill Road.
Gordon said a two-door Fiat was traveling east on Harmon and rear-ended a motorcycle officer stopped at a red light on Sandhill. The motorcycle officer was pushed forward into an LVMPD patrol vehicle directly in front of the officer.
The motorcycle officer was taken to the hospital, but the officer's injuries are not considered life-threatening. Gordon said the driver of the Fiat was arrested for suspicion of DUI.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.