LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A mother accused a father of shooting the family dog during an early Tuesday morning fight, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.
LVMPD spokesperson Aden Ocampo-Gomez said the incident happened around 1 a.m. Aug. 11 in the 10500 block of Sun Palace Court, west of I-215 near Cheyenne Avenue.
Ocampo-Gomez said the mother and father in a home were involved in a "domestic disturbance. It wasn't immediately clear if the two were married. Police confirmed an adult son and two adult roommates were in the home at the time of the disturbance.
The woman involved accused the man of shooting the family dog during an argument. The man, who was armed according to police, barricaded himself in the residence for two hours before surrendering to police. The suspect was taken into custody without injury, according to police.
Police have not located a dog in the area, Ocampo-Gomez said. Police are still on scene investigating.
