LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police said a man wielding a knife at a restaurant early Monday morning was hit and killed by a vehicle on U.S. 95.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police initially said officers were investigating a "person with a knife" call that started at a restaurant in the 7000 block of West Craig Road, near U.S. 95.
Police said the business reported that a man with a knife was trying to fight an employee. Arriving officers found the man outside and issued verbal commands.
The man ran from police and jumped the wall to the freeway where he tried to cross, but was fatally hit by a vehicle in the southbound lanes. The man was pronounced dead on scene.
The Regional Transportation Commission posted on Twitter at 5:02 a.m. on Monday that all southbound lanes at Craig Road on the U.S. 95 were closed for a crash. The RTC updated at about 10:09 a.m. that all lanes had reopened.
#FASTALERT 5:03 AM, Sep 13 2021Crash US-95 SB At Craig RdSB US-95 Closed at Craig Rd Use other routes— RTC Southern Nevada (@RTCSNV) September 13, 2021
Anyone with additional information on this incident was asked to contact Las Vegas police or CrimeStoppers.
