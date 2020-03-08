LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A man was arrested after allegedly assaulting a girl while she was walking home from school, according to an arrest report from Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.
William Schulz, 29, also identified as William Schilz, was arrested Feb. 28 on charges of kidnapping, lewdness with a child under the age of 14 and sexual assault against a child under the age of 14.
LVMPD said the incident happened around 2:50 p.m. Feb. 28 near Karen Avenue and Maryland Parkway.
The girl was walking home from school when Schulz approached her in the 7-Eleven parking lot at 2910 Maryland Parkway, according to an arrest report. Schulz told the girl "to go to the corner" in an alcove or he would kill her, the report said.
When the girl was in the corner, Schulz told the girl to expose her breasts, the report said. When the girl refused, Schulz reportedly forced her to perform a sex act.
Multiple witnesses said they saw the incident take place, according to the report. One witness chased after the suspect and followed him to Sunrise Hospital, where he later lost him in a foot pursuit.
Police used facial recognition technology with the 7-Eleven surveillance footage to identify the suspect as Schulz. Police arrested the suspect the same day as the attack.
Schulz initially told police the girl was asking for change and he talked with her, but nothing physical happened. Schulz later admitted that the sexual act occurred, but said he thought the girl was much older and offered to pay the girl, the report said.
Schulz denied ever threatening the girl, stating "if it was a big deal, the witnesses would have intervened," according to the report.
According to court records, Schulz was out on bail on a different felony charge when the attack took place. Schulz was denied bail and his next court date was set for March 31.
