LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police investigated a homicide overnight in the southwest valley.
LVMPD Lt. Ray Spencer said the incident around 1 a.m. happened in the 6100 block of Scarlet Leaf Street, at a condo near I-215 and Patrick Lane.
Spencer said when police arrived, they located a white man in his late 40s with multiple gunshot wounds. Police then found another white man suffering from multiple stab wounds. The man with the stab wounds was taken to University Medical Center in serious condition and the man with the gunshot wounds was pronounced dead, police said.
Spencer said one of the men was under the influence of narcotics and "delusional." At some point the man grabbed a knife, which scared the roommate, and the roommate grabbed a shotgun. The man on drugs attacked the other man and stabbed him six times, Spencer said. The man with the shotgun then shot the man with the knife several times.
The man suffering from gunshot wounds died on scene and the man suffering stab wounds is expected to live, police said. Spencer said the case appears to be self defense.
(1) comment
Ok class, drugs are bad, mm'kay?
