LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are investigating a deadly shooting in the central valley Wednesday morning.
LVMPD homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said the shooting happened around 7 a.m. May 26 on 11th Street near Bonanza Road and Maryland Parkway.
Spencer said a Hispanic man in his late 20s was walking on 11th Street when an altercation occurred. Spencer said it wasn't clear if the altercation was with someone else on foot or someone in a car.
A 7-Eleven worker called police after the victim appeared at the front of the store with a gunshot wound. The store clerk also rendered aid to the victim, Spencer said.
The victim was taken to University Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. The Clark County Coroner's Office will identify the victim once next of kin is notified.
Spencer said police are canvassing the area for witnesses or surveillance footage. Anyone with information is urged to contact police.
