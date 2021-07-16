LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A man entered someone's apartment without permission and is refusing to leave Friday afternoon, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.
LVMPD said they received a call around 10:30 a.m. July 16 near the 3600 block of W. Tropicana Avenue near Valley View Boulevard. The caller said a man entered an apartment in the area without the owners' permission.
The residents asked the suspect to exit, but he refused, police said. When officers arrived, they also asked the suspect to exit the apartment. Police started treating the situation as a barricade.
Tropicana is closed between Valley View and Procyon for investigation.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
