LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police investigated a deadly shooting early Saturday morning.
LVMPD said the shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. Sept. 19 in the 1700 block of Arden Street, near Charleston and Lamb boulevards. Officers located a man in the roadway suffering from gunshot wounds. The man was taken to University Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead.
Investigators said the victim was walking to a residence and was confronted by an unknown male. Police said the two "exchanged words" before the victim was shot.
LVMPD said a white SUV was seen fleeing the area after the shooting.
The Clark County Coroner's Office will release the identity of the victim once next of kin is notified. Anyone with any information about the shooting is asked to contact LVMPD at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or online at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.
Top shelf area of the community!
