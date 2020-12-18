LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A man was hit by a vehicle after he got into a separate car crash Friday morning, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.
LVMPD said the crash happened just before 5 a.m. Dec. 18 at Tropicana Avenue and Durango Drive. Police said a light-colored vehicle and a black vehicle were involved in a crash.
Police said one of the occupants involved got out of their vehicle after the crash. Upon exiting the vehicle, he was hit by a bus, according to police.
LVMPD Officer Aden OcampoGomez said the man involved was taken to University Medical Center for treatment. The extent of injuries was unknown.
OcampoGomez said they are investigating the man hit by the bus for a DUI in the earlier crash.
Southbound Durango was closed at Tropicana for the investigation. Police advised avoiding the area.
