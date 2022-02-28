LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are investigating a homicide in the central valley early Monday morning.
The incident happened around 1st Street and Palm Lane around 12:45 a.m., according to LVMPD. According to police, a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound was found laying in the roadway in the 100 block of Palm Lane.
The man was taken to University Medical Center where he later died. The identification of the victim will be released once next of kin is notified.
Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555, or online at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.