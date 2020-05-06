LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A man was found dead in a drainage canal Tuesday morning, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.
LVMPD said they received a call about the unresponsive man around 10:16 a.m. May 5. The man was in the drainage canal near the 3900 block of Cambridge, near Maryland Parkway and Twain Avenue.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene, LVMPD said. Homicide investigators said the man was a transient known to sleep in the area. Police continue to investigate.
The man's identity will be released by the Clark County Coroner's Office once next of kin is notified.
Anyone with any information is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section at 702-828-3521 or at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555, or online at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.
