LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A man was found dead in a vehicle after it was towed to a tow yard, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.
LVMPD said the victim's vehicle was towed Nov. 11 from a private property in the 1400 block of Silver Mesa Circle, near Maryland Parkway and Desert Inn Road. The vehicle was towed at the request of the property owner, police said.
On Nov. 12, LVMPD was notified that employees at a local tow yard had found the man dead inside the car. The man had multiple gunshot wounds, according to police.
The identity of the victim will be released by the Clark County Coroner's Office once next of kin is notified. LVMPD said there is no suspect information and motive is unknown.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact LVMPD Homicide Section at 702-828-3521 or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555, or online at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.
