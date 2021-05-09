LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police said a man was shot and killed in his car in the southeast valley Saturday night.
About 10:46 p.m. on May 8, police got a ShotSpotter notification in the area of Amberleigh Lane and Mountain Vista Street. Several people reported the gunfire to 9-1-1, as well.
Police said they found a man dead with multiple gunshot wounds in his car. The investigation showed that he was sitting in the car when two unidentified men shot at him. The two men then fled the area.
The victim's identity will be released after next of kin has been notified.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (702) 828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact CrimeStoppers at (702) 385-5555.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.