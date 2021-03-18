LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said a man was killed after a fight over money.
LVMPD said the incident happened March 17 at approximately 9:35 p.m.. Police received a report of an unresponsive person in a backyard of a residence in the 2100 block of Houston Drive, near Eastern Avenue and Charleston Boulevard. When officers arrived, the located the man and he was pronounced dead on scene.
LVMPD homicide detectives said the victim was involved in a fight with a family member over money owed. The argument escalated and led to a fight before the suspect pulled out a gun and shot the victim, police said. The suspect fled the scene before officers arrived.
As of Thursday morning, no arrests have been made, according to police. The victim's identification will be released by the Clark County Coroner's Office once next of kin is notified.
