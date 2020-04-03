LAS VEGAS -- The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department have arrested a suspect in connection with the death of a man found deceased in a backyard in January.
According to Las Vegas police, on Jan. 25 at approximately 9:45 a.m., officers were dispatched to investigate a report of a deceased male found at a residence in the 5400 block of Viscount Carlson Drive.
Through the course of an investigation, LVMPD Homicide Detectives have identified 42-year-old Anthony Nash as the suspect in this case, the department announced Friday.
LVMPD Patrol took Nash into custody without incident on Thursday. He was transported to CCDC, where he faces charges of open murder with a deadly weapon, police said in a news release.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section at (702) 828-3521 or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at (702) 385-5555.
(1) comment
Another worthless Kenyan 13-90 member,wow sure have been a lot of murders this year ! The cost of these scum bags sure adds up ,another cott & 3 hots everyday !
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.