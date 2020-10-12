LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police have been responding to an increase of crime on the Strip since the resort corridor mostly reopened in June.
According to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police spokesman Lt. Larry Hatfield, officers made about 85 arrests on the Strip between Friday, October 9 and Saturday, October 10.
In that same time period, officers made about 700 stops. According to Hatfield, this is a proactive measure where people or vehicles are stopped for probable cause of a crime or reasonable suspicion.
The department has added extra resources to curb crime on the Strip, including up to 100 officers patrolling the area "at times," Hatfield said.
On Saturday, police said a man was attacked by a group of unknown people near The Mirage. The following night, a man was shot by another in front of Planet Hollywood's Miracle Mile Shops. The suspects in those cases are still outstanding.
These were the two most recent incidents on the Strip, which have become commonplace in recent months.
In response, some hotel-casino properties have updated and reinforced security measures, including Wynn and Cosmopolitan.
On Monday, MGM's spokesperson said: “We have a highly trained security team that closely monitors occupancy and evaluates security staffing levels on a weekly basis. We work closely with Metro as they work diligently to reduce crime both on the Strip and off and are constantly evolving our security policies and procedures. We don’t believe that recent high-profile incidents are reflective of Las Vegas and the safety of our properties on the Strip.”
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.