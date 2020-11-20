LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police are searching for a vehicle in connection with an assault with a deadly weapon that occurred on Nov. 13 near Tropicana Ave. and Valley View Blvd.
Detectives are looking for a bluish, gray second-generation Dodge Ram extended cab pick-up truck in connection with the incident. Police believe the 1994-2001 truck may have an unknown license plate and large "after-market chrome rims," according to a release.
During the incident, the vehicle's passenger-side headlamp was out and the rear of the truck had damage.
Anyone with information should contact LVMPD Dispatch at 702-828-3111 and ask for the on-call Vice Sgt. or Detective.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.