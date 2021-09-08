LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are looking for two people they say stole merchandise from two different stores.
LVMPD said on multiple days, a man and woman entered two different Las Vegas businesses and stole high-value merchandise without paying.
The male suspect is described as a Black man, 45-55 years old, approximately 5'10: and 190-220 lbs. The female suspect is described as a white woman, 45-50 years old, 5'1"-5'3" and weighing 110 lbs.
Anyone with information is urged to contact LVMPD Commercial Robbery Section at (702) 828-3591 or to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or visit www.crimestoppersofnv.com.
