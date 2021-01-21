LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police detectives are asking for the public's help in identifying porch pirates seen targeting valley neighborhoods in the south valley.
According to surveillance footage, authorities say incidents occurred in the area of Eastern and I-215.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Crimestoppers at 702-385-5555 or visit www.crimestoppersOFNV.com
