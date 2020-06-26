LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Police are looking for a commercial robbery suspect linked to a June 20 incident involving a retail business and an armed individual.
About 5:15 p.m. on June 20, Las Vegas police received a report of an armed robbery in the 2100 block of North Rainbow Boulevard near Lake Mead Boulevard. During the incident, police said the suspect stole several items of merchandise and threatened store employees with a handgun when confronted.
The suspect is described as a white male, between 5’9”-5’11” and about 200 pounds. The male suspect was last seen wearing a grey baseball hat, surgical mask, white t-shirt, grey athletic shorts, black leggings and white shoes, according to a release.
Anyone with information is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Commercial Robbery Section at (702) 828-3591. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or visit www.crimestoppersofnv.com. Tips directly leading to an arrest or an indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may result in a cash reward.
(1) comment
Wow a real cracker! Actually robbing a business,gotta have tattoos?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.