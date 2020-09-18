LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are looking for a suspect in an attempted robbery in the east valley.
LVMPD said on Sept. 11, a man attempted to rob a business near Flamingo and Pecos roads. The suspect, who was armed with a handgun, reportedly entered the business, jumped the bar and attempted to take money.
The suspect wasn't able to get any money, according to LVMPD, and left the business in a waiting vehicle.
Police described the suspect as a man about 6' tall, weighing 170 lbs. The man was wearing a baseball cap, dark-colored sweatshirt with the hood up, a dark bandana covering his face, blue jeans, white shoes and blue latex gloves.
Police said the suspect vehicle was possibly a charcoal grey 2014 Ford Focus four-door hatchback with a sunroof. The suspect vehicle possibly has a spare tire on the right front or it is missing the hubcap.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call LVMPD at 702-828-3591. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or visit www.crimestoppersofnv.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.