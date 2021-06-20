LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas police are searching for a suspect who shot and killed a man in a barrage of gunfire at a motel.
Authorities say the shooting occurred Sunday night at the Sunset Motel on Boulder Highway, near Tropicana Avenue.
Responding officers found a man in his mid-40s dead. His name has not been released but police say he is a resident of the motel.
Investigators believe the victim and the suspect, who were both armed, got into an altercation. They then pulled out their guns and both fired several shots.
Police say a car with several occupants was seen leaving the motel shortly after the shooting but they don't know if it was related.
The shooting remains under investigation.
