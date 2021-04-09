LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are looking for a suspect in a stabbing at an apartment complex.
LVMPD said the stabbing happened March 29 at about 6:15 p.m. in an apartment complex in the 4800 block of Boulder Highway. Police said a man was found with multiple stab wounds and was taken to Sunrise Hospital for treatment.
LVMPD Gang detectives located surveillance of the suspect and the victim together at a nearby business prior to the stabbing. The suspect is described as a white man, 20-25 years old, 5'11" and weighing 150 lbs. He has mid-length curly hair and a goatee. Police said he was last seen wearing a tan t-shirt, black and white checkered shorts and a gray bandana around his neck.
Anyone with information is asked to contact LVMPD Gang Investigations at 702-828-7826. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555, or online at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.
