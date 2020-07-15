LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are looking for two men they say wore Michael Myers masks while robbing a business Monday.
LVMPD said the robbery occurred around 9:10 p.m. July 13 at a business in the 6100 block of West Russell Road near Jones. Police said the suspects left with an undisclosed amount of money.
No one was injured during the robbery, police said.
The first suspect was described as a white man, 5'9" and weighing 150 lbs. He was wearing a black long-sleeve shirt, Arctic camo pants and black shoes.
The second suspect was described as a Hispanic man, 5'7" weighing 180 lbs. He was wearing a black t-shirt, black shorts, blue and white "slide" sandals and was carrying a black backpack, police said.
Both suspects were wearing Michael Myers masks from the "Halloween" movie series.
Anyone with information about the robbery is urged to contact LVMPD at 702-828-3591. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or visit www.crimestoppersofnv.com.
