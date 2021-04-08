LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are looking for woman they said may be in severe emotional distress.
Diane Johnson, 58, was last seen around 8 p.m. April 7 near the 4200 block of W. Viking Road, near Arville Street. Police said Johnson may be in severe emotional distress and in need of medical assistance.
Johnson was last seen wearing a shirt with green and red lettering and black pants. Anyone with information is asked to contact LVMPD at 702-828-3111, or the Missing Persons Department at 702-828-2907 or by email at missingpersons@lvmpd.com.
