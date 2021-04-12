LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are looking for a missing man.
Jose Munoz, 18, was reported missing April 11 in the 3600 block of Hawaii Avenue, near U.S. 95 and Charleston Avenue, according to LVMPD.
LVMPD said Munoz has "limited mental capacity" and is considered endangered. Family and friends on social media indicated Munoz was autistic and nonverbal.
Anyone with information is asked to contact LVMPD.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.