LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police are looking for a missing man last seen leaving his valley home in February and bound for Ely, Nevada.
Thaddeus "Taj" Sroka, 44, was last about 10:30 a.m. on Feb. 13. Sroka was on a trip to Cave Lake State Park in Ely, Nevada. He may be driving a tan Chevrolet Tahoe, police said.
"He text his wife at 10:58 a.m. saying that his check engine light was on and that he was going to a mechanic," his family wrote in a flyer. He was later said to have purchased gas at Love's Travel Stop at 12501 Apex Great Basin Way in North Las Vegas.
"Taj was supposed to return home on Sunday and hasn't been heard from," the flyer read.
According to police, this is an open missing persons investigation. The man has Chinese lettering tattooed on his right forearm and bear claw tattooed on his left forearm.
Anyone with information related to the case can call the Missing Persons Detail weekdays 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. at (702) 828-2907, or after-hours and weekends at (702) 828-3111.
