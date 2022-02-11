LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are looking for an 81-year-old man who was last seen Thursday.
Eladio Millan-Walker, 81, was last seen Feb. 10 around 9 p.m. in the 2300 block of Vegas Valley Drive. Police advised he may be in severe emotional distress and in need of medical assistance.
Millan-Walker was last seen wearing a yellow and black striped shirt with blue jeans. He's 5'7" and weighs 110 lbs, police said.
