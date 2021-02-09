LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are looking for a man they said set several fires in the east valley.
LVMPD Lt. David Gordon said the suspect set several fires in the area around Lamb and Charleston boulevards. Gordon said the fires were set in dumpsters and brush areas.
According to LVMPD, the man set about ten fires since 11:15 p.m. Monday night into Tuesday morning. No injuries or major damage has been reported as a result of the fires.
Anyone with information about the incidents are asked to contact LVMPD or Clark County Fire Department.
