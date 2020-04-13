LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are looking for a man they said punched a bus driver.
LVMPD tweeted out photos of the man they said punched an RTC bus driver. LVMPD said the man was exiting the bus near Tropicana Avenue and Mojave Road when he punched the driver and fled the scene.
Attention residents. Please help us identify this man. While getting off of the RTC bus, he punched the bus driver near Tropicana and Mojave and fled from the scene. Please call our station patrol investigations line at 702-828-8639 with any information. Thank you! pic.twitter.com/SEBpienTYP— LVMPD SCAC (@LVMPDSCAC) April 13, 2020
LVMPD didn't say when the incident occurred.
Anyone with information on the incident or the man involved is urged to contact police.
