LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are looking for a man they said punched a bus driver.

LVMPD tweeted out photos of the man they said punched an RTC bus driver. LVMPD said the man was exiting the bus near Tropicana Avenue and Mojave Road when he punched the driver and fled the scene.

LVMPD didn't say when the incident occurred.

Anyone with information on the incident or the man involved is urged to contact police.

