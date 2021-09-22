LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are looking for a man who allegedly groped a teenage girl.
LVMPD said on Aug. 1 around 7 a.m., a 17-year-old girl was walking home from work near Fremont and 15th streets. Police said a newer four-door Mercedes pulled up alongside her while she walked on the sidewalk, and the driver offered her a ride. The girl ignored the driver and kept walking, crossing the street to avoid him.
The suspect drove ahead into a motel parking lot and got out of his vehicle, police said. He then approached the girl and grabbed her by the arm, then inappropriately touching her. The girl was eventually able to break away and call police.
The suspect is described as a Black man in his 30's, 5'10" tall with a medium build. Police said he has short brown hair and a light beard, and was wearing a white tank top and blue jeans.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call LVMPD Downtown Area Command Investigative Section at (702) 828-4809, or to remain anonymous contact Crime Stoppers by phone at (702) 385-5555, or online at www.crimestoppersofnv.com
