LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are searching for a suspect in an armed robbery over the weekend.
LVMPD said the incident happened Oct. 25 at around 11:45 p.m. at a business in the 2000 block of S. Eastern Avenue, near St. Louis Avenue.
Police said the suspect approached the cash register with a gun, pointed it at a worker and demanded money. The victim complied and the suspect fled with cash in hand. Police said no one was injured.
Police described the suspect as a Black man, approximately 5'7" to 5'9", weighing 150-200 lbs. The man was wearing a grey ski mask, grey hooded sweatshirt with red strings, black pants and black shoes.
Anyone with information is asked to call LVMPD at (702) 828-3591. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or visit www.crimestoppersofnv.com.
