LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police are looking for additional victims following the arrest of a sexual assault suspect on Thursday.
Jakarr Dudley, 30, is facing multiple charges, including: sexual assault with a deadly weapon, kidnapping and destroying or concealing evidence. Police are now looking for additional victims.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sexual Assault Section at 702-828- 3421. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.
Dudley's initial court appearance is set for March 26 at 9 a.m. in Justice Court.
