LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are looking for a missing endangered man.
Dale Hughes, 58, was last seen Feb. 26 around 8 a.m. in the 5500 block of W. Duncan Drive, near Rancho Drive and Gowan Road. Hughes is known to frequent downtown Las Vegas, LVMPD said.
Hughes was last seen wearing a navy blue jacket, blue jeans and grey shoes. Hughes has a groomed beard and grey hair, LVMPD said.
Police said Hughes may be in emotional distress and in need of medical assistance. LVMPD said Hughes may be en route to Reno or Sacramento, Calif.
Anyone with information on Hughes' whereabouts is asked to contact LVMPD.
