LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are looking for three armed robbery suspects.
LVMPD said the suspects were involved in two separate incidents in late July in the northwest part of the valley. According to police, the suspects approached victims in shopping center parking lots before robbing them at gunpoint and stealing their vehicles.
Police described the first suspect as a Black man with short hair wearing a red shirt, black pants and red shoes. The second suspect was described as a Black man with a longer afro-cut hairstyle wearing a black hoodie and black pants. The third suspect was described as a Black man with short hair, wearing a black hoodie and jeans.
Anyone with information about the incidents is asked to contact LVMPD Northwest Area Command at 702-828-8577 or by email at NWACINvestigations@lvmpd.com. You can also contact CrimeStoppers at 702-385-5555 or online at crimestoppersofnv.com.
One was wearing a mask, so he showed some responsibility./S
Is anyone surprised by the descriptions of tge suspects? 13/90
