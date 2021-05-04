LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are looking for three suspects in a robbery from late April.
LVMPD said the robbery happened around 1 p.m. April 27 in the 6900 block of Westcliff Drive, near Rainbow Boulevard. According to police, three suspects ran up to an employee and forced him to give them money. The employee complied and the suspects ran away with an undisclosed amount of cash.
Police described the suspects as:
- Suspect 1: A Black man, age 20-25, 5’10 to 6’3, with a black hoodie, black gloves, black pants, black shoes, and a COVID-19 mask, armed with a weapon.
- Suspect 2: A Black man, age 20-25, 5’10 to 6’, with dread locks, wearing a black hoodie, blue jeans, white gloves, white shoes, wearing a COVID-19 mask.
- Suspect 3: A Black man, age 20-25, 5’10 to 6’, with dread locks, wearing a white hoodie, black pants, black gloves, white shoes, and wearing a COVID-19 mask.
Anyone with information is asked to contact LVMPD Commercial Robbery section at 702-828-3591. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or visit www.crimestoppersofnv.com.
