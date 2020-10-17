LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police are searching for two vehicles seen in the area where a man was found dead on Friday night.
About 10 p.m. on October 16, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police were called about a body found in the alley behind 724 N. 9th Street, near Harris Avenue. Police said the man was possibly sleeping in the alley.
A person driving southbound in the alley appeared to have driven over the man, killing him, police said. He was pronounced dead on scene.
Detectives are looking for two vehicles that were driving in the alley shortly before the man was found dead: a late 1990s to early 2000s Ford Explorer or Expedition pulling a small utility trailer with scrap items and a dark colored unknown year pick-up trick.
Anyone with information is urged to call the police at (702) 828-3595 or to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555, visit www.crimestoppersofnv.com or text "CRIMENV" + tip info to 274637 (CRIMES).
The man's identity, as well as his cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County Coroner's Office at a later date.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
