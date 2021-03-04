LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are looking for suspects involved in a beating of an elderly person.
LVMPD Spring Valley Area Command said the incident happened on Valentine's Day in the area of Arville Street and Flamingo Road. LVMPD said an elderly victim was beaten in a "vicious unprovoked attack."
The suspects fled the area after the incident, police said. Anyone with information was asked to contact Det. J. Weghorst at 702-828-8192 or J15391W@LVMPD.com reference event number LLV210200062669. To remain anonymous, contact CrimeStoppers at 702-385-5555 or visit crimestoppersofnv.com.
