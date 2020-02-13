LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police are looking for a suspect who reportedly punched an elderly man on at RTC bus.
LVMPD said the incident happened around 4:45 p.m. Feb. 3 in the area of 3rd Street and Charleston Boulevard.
Police said the 71-year-old man was involved in a verbal altercation with a man and woman over a seat on the bus. Surveillance video showed the man punching the victim once in the face and getting off the bus on the next stop.
Police said the elderly man suffered a brain bleed from the punch. The man went to University Medical Center for treatment.
The suspect was described as a white male adult in his mid-20s. He's 5'7" to 5'10" weight 150 lbs. and was last seen wearing a blue hat, blue hoodie, sunglasses and black pants, police said.
Police said they were also looking for the woman that was with the suspect at the time of the attack. She's described as a white woman in her 20s, 5'5" and weighing 140 lbs. Police said she was last seen wearing a blue and white hoodie, black sunglasses, black pants and leopard print purse with a red strap.
LVMPD released surveillance video from the RTC bus. You can view it here.
Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact LVMPD at 702-828-4266. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or online at crimestoppersofnv.com.
