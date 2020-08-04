LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are looking for a man they said randomly attacked a disabled senior citizen.
LVMPD said the attack happened July 30 at a shopping center in the 1300 block of East Flamingo, near Maryland Parkway.
Police said the 77-year-old victim was walking into a grocery store pushing a shopping cart when an unidentified man walked toward the older man and punched him in the head.
Police said the suspect hit the man without provocation. Police identified the victim as a disabled senior. The suspect walked away before police arrived.
The suspect was described by police as a Black man in his 20s, wearing a white shirt, dark shorts and white shoes.
Surveillance video from LVMPD caught the incident on camera. It may be disturbing to some viewers.
Anyone with information or the suspect is asked to LVMPD South Central Area Command Investigation Section by phone at 702-828-8639 or SCACPD@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or online at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.
And blm I don't think so .this piece of dirt is nothing but a thug. He's nothing but a coward .to hit a older man this spook needs to be shot.f-ck his life.
Too bad somebody with a ccw wasn't there at that moment. He wouldn't be hitting anymore elderly people in the head.
Senior citizens lives matter!!! #SCLM
It's very sad the guy got hurt.
But I can't help but laugh at how now we're all dressed up like criminals with our masks. How are they going to identify the perpetrator? Haha
Nothing like the probability of never getting caught to bring criminals and the dregs of society out.
It's a criminal's paradise with everyone zombified and wearing masks. Haha
