LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are looking for a car in connection to a deadly hit-and-run crash in November.
LVMPD said the crash happened around 5:25 p.m. on Nov. 12, 2020 on Abels Lane, north of E. Lake Mead Boulevard. Police said a male pedestrian in a motorized wheelchair was traveling northbound on Abels when an unknown vehicle approached the pedestrian from behind. The man was hit by the vehicle and the vehicle drove away without rendering aid. LVMPD said the man was taken to University Medical Center where he later died.
The man's death marked the 87th traffic-related fatality in Metro's jurisdiction in 2020.
Detectives are looking for the car involved in the hit-and-run crash. Anyone with information is asked to call LVMPD at 702-828-3595. To remain anonymous, contact CrimeStoppers at 702-385-5555 or text "CRIMENV" and the tip information to 274637 (CRIMES). You can also report a tip online at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.
