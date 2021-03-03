LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are looking for the public's help in identifying an armed robbery suspect.
Police said the robbery happened March 2 at a retail business in the 2000 block of S. Maryland Parkway, near St. Louis Avenue. Police said the male suspect was armed with a weapon and stole undisclosed items from the business and employees.
Police described the suspect as a Black male in his 30s, 5'8" tall and weighing 170 lbs.
Anyone with information is asked to call LVMPD at (702) 828-3591, or to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555, or visit www.crimestoppersofnv.com.
