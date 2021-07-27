UPDATE (FOX5) -- LVMPD said Marie Gordon was located.
ORIGINAL STORY: LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are looking for a missing 64-year-old woman.
Marie Gordon was last seen July 22 around 8 p.m. in the 10800 block of Monaco Beach, near Farm and Shaumber. Gordon was last seen wearing a purple shirt and burgundy pants.
Police said Gordon may be in severe emotional distress and in need of medical attention.
Anyone with information regarding Gordon and her whereabouts is asked to contact the LVMPD at (702) 828-3111, the Missing Persons Detail during businesshours at (702) 828-2907 or by email at missingpersons@lvmpd.com.
