UPDATE: Las Vegas police have located Bree Aldrich after she was reported missing on Friday.
Original story continues below.
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are looking for a missing teen.
Bree Aldrich, 16, was last seen Thursday around 3:50 p.m. in the 8300 block of Langhorne Creek Street, near W. Shelbourne and S. Jones. Police said Aldrich may be in severe emotional distress and in need of medical assistance.
Aldrich was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt with a flower design, blue jeans and socks. Aldrich was not wearing shoes, police said.
Anyone with information on Aldrich or her whereabouts is asked to contact LVMPD at 702-828-3111, the Missing Persons Detail at 702-828-2907 or by email at missingpersons@lvmpd.com
