LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A witness to a fatal crash involving a Lamborghini and a moped said the Lamborghini was going so fast, her car shook. In an arrest report, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said the vehicle was going 141 mph just prior to the crash.
Andrew James Rodriguez, 33, was arrested following the crash on June 5 near Russell Road and Rogers Street. He faces charges of DUI resulting in death, reckless driving and driving without a drivers license.
According to an arrest report, LVMPD was called to the scene of the crash around 11:50 p.m. after reports of a body in the roadway. Police said a 2017 Lamborghini Huracan hit a TaoTao moped so hard that the moped became stuck under the car.
The Clark County Coroner's Office identified the victim as 58-year-old Walter Anderson.
DUI investigators "immediately" saw signs of impairment with Rodriguez, the arrest report said, including red, bloodshot, watery eyes and an odor of alcohol. The report said Rodriguez admitted to drinking and told an officer, "I killed someone." A passenger in Rodriguez's car said they were "joyriding" but didn't realize Rodriguez had been drinking, the report said.
Shortly after, Rodriguez was taken to University Medical Center for evaluation.
Witnesses said the Lamborghini was going super fast, with one witness saying her vehicle "shook" when it drove by, the report said. According to car data, the Lamborghini was going 141 mph just before the crash and was going 127 mph at the time of impact, the report said. Police said the speed limit was 45 mph in the area.
According to court records, Rodriguez was given $75,000 bail on the condition he doesn't drive and submits to alcohol monitoring. His next court date was set for Wednesday morning.
