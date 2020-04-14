LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police said a Metro K9 was stabbed during an arrest on Monday night.
The stabbing happened about 8:37 p.m. on April 13 in an apartment complex on the 3800 block of Cambridge Street, near Twain Avenue.
At the scene, officers were trying to arrest a man with assistance of the K9, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Lt. David Gordon. According to LVMPD Officer Larry Hadfield, the suspect then stabbed the K9 "several times."
The suspect was identified as 57-year-old Jeffrey Holland. Hadfield said Holland was originally stopped on a traffic bench warrant and expired plates before the stabbing.
Holland now faces additional charges of resisting an officer with a deadly weapon and attempting to kill a police animal, according to court records.
The K9 involved, named Kimura, was taken to a veterinarian and had surgery, Hadfield said. The K9 was still at the vet as of Tuesday morning and the condition of the dog was not known.
