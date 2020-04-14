LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police said a Metro K9 was stabbed during an arrest on Monday night.
The stabbing happened about 8:37 p.m. on April 13 in an apartment complex on the 3800 block of Cambridge Street, near Twain Avenue.
At the scene, officers were trying to arrest a man with assistance of the K9, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Lt. David Gordon. The suspect stabbed the dog in the process.
The man was "subdued" and taken into custody. The K9 was taken to a veterinarian hospital in unknown condition.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
